A Shop Local Pop-Up Shop Event will be held this Saturday, February 10, 2018. The location for the event is 943 East McNeese Street from and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The purpose of the event is to showcase products of local business owners.

For more information contact Keisha Payne at 337-274-1150.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.