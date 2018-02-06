Fort Polk to host change of command ceremony

Fort Polk will host a change of command ceremony on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. on Warrior Field.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank will replace Maj. Gen. Gary Brito as he moves on to take charge of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Frank was the 1st Infantry Division deputy commanding general and Fort Riley acting senior commander.

Frank's previous assignments include:

Deputy commanding general (support), 1st Infantry Division

Executive officer to the commander ISAF/Resolute Support

Executive officer to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army

Commander of the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Spartans"

10th Mountain Division - deployed in the surge of forces to Kandahar, Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom XII-XIII

1st Infantry Division- deployed to Baghdad as a part of the surge during Operation Iraqi Freedom-V

Aide to the Secretary of the Army

Deputy G-3, brigade S-3, and battalion S-3, 101st Airborn Division

Company Commands in the 10th Mountain Division

A tour with the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany

Frank has participated in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti, Operation Iraqi Freedom I and V, Operation Enduring Freedom XII-XIII and XVII, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Frank graduated from St. Bonaventure University, and was commissioned as an infantry officer. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, a Master in Public Administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, a Master in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and a Master in Strategic Studies form the U.S. Army War College.

Frank's awards include:

Legion of Merit

The Bronze Star

The Combat Infantryman's Badge

The Ranger Tab

Air Assault and Airborne Wings

Expert Infantryman's Badge

