Student arrested for bringing CPSO-issued gun to Barbe high school

By KPLC Digital Staff
A 15-year-old boy was arrested today for bringing a gun that belonged to a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy onto Barbe High school's campus, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for CPSO.

The boy is a relative of the deputy and had taken the firearm without permission. There was a magazine in the gun but no round was in the chamber.

School administrators along with the campus resource officer became aware of the CPSO issued gun through a tip from another student. Barbe's Safe School Deputy learned of the gun around 1:45 p.m.

Deputies were able to apprehend the boy without incident and no threats to the school or its students and faculty were made, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso thanked the student who gave the tip about the firearm.

"I want to applaud the student who reported the possibility of a gun being on campus," said Mancuso. "As hard as it may seem to a student to turn in another student, it is imperative and it is your responsibility for the safety of everyone at the school. If you see something, say something." 

CPSO is conducting an internal investigation regarding the firearm. 

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information.
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

