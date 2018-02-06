Student arrested for bringing CPSO-issued gun to Barbe high school

A 15-year-old boy was arrested today for bringing a gun that belonged to a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy onto Barbe High school's campus, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for CPSO.

The boy is a relative of the deputy and had taken the firearm without permission. There was a magazine in the gun but no round was in the chamber.

School administrators along with the campus resource officer became aware of the CPSO issued gun through a tip from another student. Barbe's Safe School Deputy learned of the gun around 1:45 p.m.

Deputies were able to apprehend the boy without incident and no threats to the school or its students and faculty were made, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso thanked the student who gave the tip about the firearm.

"I want to applaud the student who reported the possibility of a gun being on campus," said Mancuso. "As hard as it may seem to a student to turn in another student, it is imperative and it is your responsibility for the safety of everyone at the school. If you see something, say something."

CPSO is conducting an internal investigation regarding the firearm.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.