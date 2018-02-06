CONSIDER THIS: Black History Month

For a short month, February is certainly full of special events. We have the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, the start of Lent, and National Heart Month.

But it’s also Black History Month. History may not have been your favorite class in school, it wasn’t mine, but recognizing the contributions of our ancestors and hearing their stories can be a fascinating subject. And our history is still being shaped, in real time, by people who are making a difference in our community and our country right now.

Each Friday in February KPLC will present profiles of local African Americans who have made an impact, or are currently making an impact, on Southwest Louisiana.

If you missed last week’s profile on LaGrange choir director Janie Williams, you can still see it online HERE.

On the rest of the days of the week check out the Maranda Whittington KPLC Facebook page as she highlights a different African American journalist every day. It’s history you can enjoy at home, and we promise not to send you to the principal for talking in class.

