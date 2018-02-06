McNeese lands three Cowboys on 2018 All-Southland preseason baseball teams

Defending Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and first team all-league outfielder Shane Selman, first team second baseman Joe Provenzano and relief pitcher Grant Anderson have been voted to represent McNeese 2018 All-Southland Conference Preseason Baseball Teams, the league announced on Tuesday.



Preseason polls will be released on Thursday.



In 2017, Selman hit .333 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in, leading the team in both homers and RBI. A starter in all 53 games, the junior from Lake Charles ranked third in the league in slugging (.615), 12th with 71 hits, third in RBI, 10th with 16 doubles, third in home runs, and second in total bases (131).



He hit .362 in conference games only with 10 homers and 38 RBI to go along with a .685 slugging percentage. He recorded 17 multi-hit games and posted three or more hits nine times with a high of four knocks against ACU and Louisiana Tech. He also had a two-home run game in the third game of the series at Creighton and had a season-long hitting streak of 10 games.



Provenzano finished second on the team and 12th in the conference with a .336 batting average, including a team-best .383 mark in league games.



The senior from Downers Grove, Ill. ranked ninth in the conference in on-base percentage (.437), tied for 12th with 71 hits, seventh in RBI (54) and posted a .934 fielding percentage.



Provenzano recorded 20 multi-hit games on the season with four that saw him pound out three or more hits. He had a high of four hits to go along with four RBI and three runs scored in a win at ULM then popped two home runs, had three hits and six RBI a week later against the Warhawks. He posted a season-high 13-game hitting streak and ended the season hitting safely in 14 of the final 15 games.



Named the league’s Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year, Provenzano was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.



Anderson was one of the top bullpen pitchers in the Southland Conference last season and became just the third pitcher in school history to post an undefeated record with a minimum of eight victories after he posted an 8-0 mark.



The junior from Beaumont struck out 56 batters in 62.2 innings pitched and had a stretch of 19.2 consecutive scoreless inning streak from Feb. 23 until March 26. He compiled a 4-0 record and a 3.46 ERA in 17 league games, tossing 36.1 innings with 39 strikeouts.

2018 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Hunter Strong Central Arkansas 1B Jr. Sheridan, Ark. Joe Provenzano McNeese 2B Sr. Downers Grove, Ill. Taylor Schwaner Southeastern Louisiana 3B Sr. Slidell, La. Tyler Depreta-Johnson Houston Baptist SS Sr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. John Cable New Orleans C Sr. Roswell, Ga. Josh Evans Stephen F. Austin DH Sr. Ponca City, Okla. Shane Selman McNeese OF Jr. Lake Charles, La. Clayton Harp Sam Houston State OF Jr. El Campo, Texas Orynn Veillon New Orleans OF Jr. Lafayette, La. Bryan Warzek New Orleans P Jr. Clifton Park, N.Y. JT Newton Houston Baptist P Jr. Bangs, Texas Corey Gaconi Southeastern Louisiana P Jr. Metaire, La. Drew Avans Southeastern Louisiana U Sr. Alabaster, Ala.

Second Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown David Fry Northwestern State 1B Sr. Colleyville, Texas Ethan Valdez Nicholls 2B Jr. San Antonio, Texas Andrew Fregia Sam Houston State 3B Jr. Liberty, Texas Ryan Gonzales UIW SS Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas Luis Trevino Abilene Christian C Jr. Mission, Texas Robin Adames Lamar DH Jr. The Bronx, N.Y. Hunter Hearn Sam Houston State OF Jr. Crosby, Texas Dalton Stark Texas A&M-Corpus Christi OF Sr. Cypress, Texas Keaton Presley Central Arkansas OF Sr. Springfield, Mo. Grant Anderson McNeese P Jr. Beaumont, Texas Tyler Gray Central Arkansas P Sr. Fort Smith, Ark. Hayden Wesneski Sam Houston State P So. Cypress, Texas Grant Devore Lamar U Sr. Dallas, Texas

