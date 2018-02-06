McNeese lands three Cowboys on 2018 All-Southland preseason base - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese lands three Cowboys on 2018 All-Southland preseason baseball teams

Posted By Brady Renard, Sports Director
By McNeese State Sports Information Department
FRISCO, TEXAS -

Defending Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and first team all-league outfielder Shane Selman, first team second baseman Joe Provenzano and relief pitcher Grant Anderson have been voted to represent McNeese 2018 All-Southland Conference Preseason Baseball Teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Preseason polls will be released on Thursday.

In 2017, Selman hit .333 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in, leading the team in both homers and RBI. A starter in all 53 games, the junior from Lake Charles ranked third in the league in slugging (.615), 12th with 71 hits, third in RBI, 10th with 16 doubles, third in home runs, and second in total bases (131).

He hit .362 in conference games only with 10 homers and 38 RBI to go along with a .685 slugging percentage. He recorded 17 multi-hit games and posted three or more hits nine times with a high of four knocks against ACU and Louisiana Tech. He also had a two-home run game in the third game of the series at Creighton and had a season-long hitting streak of 10 games.

Provenzano finished second on the team and 12th in the conference with a .336 batting average, including a team-best .383 mark in league games.

The senior from Downers Grove, Ill. ranked ninth in the conference in on-base percentage (.437), tied for 12th with 71 hits, seventh in RBI (54) and posted a .934 fielding percentage.

Provenzano recorded 20 multi-hit games on the season with four that saw him pound out three or more hits. He had a high of four hits to go along with four RBI and three runs scored in a win at ULM then popped two home runs, had three hits and six RBI a week later against the Warhawks. He posted a season-high 13-game hitting streak and ended the season hitting safely in 14 of the final 15 games.

Named the league’s Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year, Provenzano was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Anderson was one of the top bullpen pitchers in the Southland Conference last season and became just the third pitcher in school history to post an undefeated record with a minimum of eight victories after he posted an 8-0 mark.

The junior from Beaumont struck out 56 batters in 62.2 innings pitched and had a stretch of 19.2 consecutive scoreless inning streak from Feb. 23 until March 26. He compiled a 4-0 record and a 3.46 ERA in 17 league games, tossing 36.1 innings with 39 strikeouts.

2018 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Name

School

Pos.

Class

Hometown

Hunter Strong

Central Arkansas

1B

Jr.

Sheridan, Ark.

Joe Provenzano

McNeese

2B

Sr.

Downers Grove, Ill.

Taylor Schwaner

Southeastern Louisiana

3B

Sr.

Slidell, La.

Tyler Depreta-Johnson

Houston Baptist

SS

Sr.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

John Cable

New Orleans

C

Sr.

Roswell, Ga.

Josh Evans

Stephen F. Austin

DH

Sr.

Ponca City, Okla.

Shane Selman

McNeese

OF

Jr.

Lake Charles, La.

Clayton Harp

Sam Houston State

OF

Jr.

El Campo, Texas

Orynn Veillon

New Orleans

OF

Jr.

Lafayette, La.

Bryan Warzek

New Orleans

P

Jr.

Clifton Park, N.Y.

JT Newton

Houston Baptist

P

Jr.

Bangs, Texas

Corey Gaconi

Southeastern Louisiana

P

Jr.

Metaire, La.

Drew Avans

Southeastern Louisiana

U

Sr.

Alabaster, Ala.

 

Second Team

Name

School

Pos.

Class

Hometown

David Fry

Northwestern State

1B

Sr.

Colleyville, Texas

Ethan Valdez

Nicholls

2B

Jr.

San Antonio, Texas

Andrew Fregia

Sam Houston State

3B

Jr.

Liberty, Texas

Ryan Gonzales

UIW

SS

Jr.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Luis Trevino

Abilene Christian

C

Jr.

Mission, Texas

Robin Adames

Lamar

DH

Jr.

The Bronx, N.Y.

Hunter Hearn

Sam Houston State

OF

Jr.

Crosby, Texas

Dalton Stark

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

OF

Sr.

Cypress, Texas

Keaton Presley

Central Arkansas

OF

Sr.

Springfield, Mo.

Grant Anderson

McNeese

P

Jr.

Beaumont, Texas

Tyler Gray

Central Arkansas

P

Sr.

Fort Smith, Ark.

Hayden Wesneski

Sam Houston State

P

So.

Cypress, Texas

Grant Devore

Lamar

U

Sr.

Dallas, Texas

