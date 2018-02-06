Zydeco dance lessons

Zydeco dancing has been a part of Louisiana’s rich culture for years.

It is believed to have started in the early twentieth century by the people of Acadiana in Southwest Louisiana.

Linzy Marie Dance Studio in Lake Charles is trying to help you get prepared for Mardi Gras season by offering dance lessons.

Adult zydeco line dance lessons are Fridays at 6:30 P-M with the couple zydeco lessons following at 7:30.

Co-owner Chea Benton loves teaching the dance because of its tradition and how special it is to the region.

“Dance is the history of Louisiana. Zydeco is a big part of Louisiana. And Linzy Marie, we’re right in the heart of Lake Charles. We’re right here on Ryan Street, and we teach all zydeco, all styles,” Benton says.

They also offer clogging, wedding, and jazz dance lessons for anyone interested.

