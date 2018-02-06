Woman births baby in front seat of car

It's a story her family will never forget.

Five-day-old Octavia Mullen entered into the world in an unforgettable fashion.

Victoria Mullen woke up on Feb. 1 at 3 a.m. with her normal pregnancy pain.

She had no idea her day would turn out the way it did.

"I felt a pop and I thought it might have been my water, but every time she moved, I thought I had to go to the bathroom anyway," said Mullen.

She put off calling her husband home from work until the contractions started coming on strong.

"It went from three-minute contractions to thirty seconds in half an hour," Mullen said.

Victoria left for the hospital after her husband raced home from work.

The couple needed to get from DeQuincy to Lake Charles but with contractions coming every 30 seconds, the baby was coming and Mullen wasn't stopping her.

"I put my feet up on the dash and felt my body push and I felt her crown and she was here," Mullen said.

Octavia arrived as a healthy 7-pound baby but the new parents had barely crossed the Sulphur City line.

It was a chilly February morning and keeping the baby warm was their next challenge.

"I birthed the placenta and when I grabbed it was warm so I put that on her to keep her temperature up," Mullen added.

Twenty-five minutes after Octavia was born, mom, dad, and baby pulled up to the emergency room and were soon cleaned up and given the all-clear by doctors.

All three are now resting safely at home.

