Southwest Louisiana booking report: Monday, Feb. 5.

David Mar, 22, Houma: Out of state detainer

Derrick Sutton, 40, Lake Charles: Three counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule narcotic.

Newton Thigpen, 24, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Calethea Ulmer, 47, Vinton: Theft under $750, probation and parole.

Angela Goodfriend, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, child endangerment.

Jonathan Ulmer, 41,  Vinton: Pronation violation, domestic abuse battery.

Keith Jones, 27, Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Tommie Brown, 54, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, two counts proper equipment required on vehicles.

Trandy Nelson, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Robert Mouhot, 64, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

John McCorpen, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated Battery, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Raiana January, 19, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Taylor Romero, 26, Sulphur: prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Heath Leger, 19, Lake Charles: Two counts possession of controlled dangerous substance, signals by hand and arm and signal lamps, sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited exceptions penalties.

