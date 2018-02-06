Jennings man facing prison time for posting nude images of a woman online

A Jennings man is facing 18 months in prison for posting nude photos online and harassing a woman.

Authorities say 21-year-old Christopher Redeaux obtained nude images of a woman and threatened to publish them online if the woman did not provide more.

Redeaux then posted some of the images using a fake Facebook account, and sent friend requests to the victim and her friends.

Officials say Redeaux also harassed the victim online and on the phone.

Redeaux pleaded guilty to the charge of interstate transmission of extortionate communication in October 2017.

Along with prison time, he was also sentenced to one year of supervised release.

