Lake Charles prepares for Mardi Gras

The week of Mardi Gras is never a dull one here in the city. With around 15 events to look forward to, of course City Officials are gearing up to make sure everyone is prepared.

Law Enforcement is firing up their command centers and Public Works is ready to set out the barricades with events beginning Thursday.

City Administrator, John Cardone, says you'll start seeing major areas of Ryan Street blocked off starting next Tuesday.

"We'll start putting those barricades out Tuesday morning, bright and early, probably around 6 or 7:30 in the morning, and all the businesses will have access to their businesses up until about when the parade starts running," said Cardone.

Project Specialist, Katie Harrington says for the downtown area, Mill Street to Kirby Street, they'll be seeing set up a lot earlier.

"Starting Friday, you'll see the downtown street-side parking spaces barricaded off," said Harirngton.

Click HERE for parade routes and street closures.

Business as usual for the routes, but this year we may have to factor in some rain.

"Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana rolls their parades, rain or shine, as long as it's safe to do," said Harrington. "They do require all their floats to be in line, ready to roll, one hour prior to start time, so if it does look like it's going to get bad before or at parade roll time, they can roll them earlier."

Rain and candy can also make for a sticky situation.

"At our public meeting, we'll hand out some cardboard trash receptacles with plastic liners and we give that to all businesses along the route," said Cardone. "We really, really encourage them to pick up all the beads and all the litter on their property and put it to the curb as soon as possible, because we'll start picking that up early in the morning."

Another factor to consider this year, construction downtown.

"The south-side of Mill Street, across from the courthouse, and the east-side of Ryan Street, from Division to Mill, we're going to ask the krewes not to throw in that area, and we'll make sure that's a spectator free zone just for safety," said Harrington.

What hasn't changed is the city's dedication to a family friendly time. So, like previous years, Locke Park will be an alcohol-free family zone.

Click HERE for the city's list of parade "Do's and Dont's".

The public meeting will be held Tuesday, February 6 at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers at 326 Pujo Street.

