Mardi Gras parade routes & street closures

Parade Routes:

Merchant's Parade: From Mill at Lakeshore, east on Mill St., and south on Ryan St. to Sale Rd. Line up at Lake Charles Civic Center.

Krewe of Omega Parade: From Mill at Ryan, south on Ryan St. to Sale Rd. Line up on Mill Street.

Children's Parade: From Mill at Lakeshore, east on Mill St., and south on Ryan St. to Sale Rd. Line up at Lake Charles Civic Center.

Second Line Stroll Walking Parade: From Mill at Ryan, south on Ryan St. to Sallier St. Line up on Mill Street.

Jeeps on Parade: From Mill at Ryan, south on Ryan St. to Sallier St. Line up on Mill Street.

Motor Gras Parade: From Mill at Ryan, south on Ryan St. to Sale Rd. Line up on Mill Street.

Krewe of Krewes: From Mill at Lakeshore, east on Mill St., and south on Ryan St. to Sale Rd. Line up at Lake Charles Civic Center.

Street Closures:

DOWNTOWN - Street parking will not be allowed on Ryan Street, between Mill and Kirby, from 8 a.m. Friday, February 9, through Tuesday, February 13, at the conclusion of the Krewe of Krewes Parade. The on-street parking areas will be barricaded.

Barricades will be placed on the route from Kirby Street south to Sale on Tuesday morning, February 13.

On Tuesday, February 13, traffic along Ryan Street, south of Sallier Street, will be restricted to one lane each way, until around 2:30 p.m. when the road will be closed until after the Krewe of Krewes parade.

DOWNTOWN - Approximately one hour before the Second Line Stroll Walking Parade at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, Ryan Street, between Mill and Sallier, will be closed and will remain closed to vehicular traffic until after the Krewe of Krewes parade is concluded.

