Louisiana work-related fatalities 2016 data released

While the number of work-related fatalities in the U.S. surged from 4,836 in 2015 to 5,190 in 2016, Louisiana’s number of work-related fatalities decreased in 2016, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

The number of work-related fatalities in 2016 in Louisiana was 95, compared to 112 in 2015. The state’s fatal injury rate in 2016 also decreased to 5.0 from 5.8 in 2015, per 100,000 full-time equivalents (FTE) workers. Both the number and rate have decreased for two consecutive years in Louisiana. The United States fatal injury rate was 3.6 per 100,000 FTE workers in 2016, up from a fatal injury rate of 3.4 in 2015.

Industries reporting the most fatalities in 2016 were trade, transportation, and utilities with 24, followed by construction with 16, government with 16, natural resources and mining with 14, and leisure and hospitality with seven.

The state’s work-related fatalities decreased in multiple industry sectors. Among the leaders:

• Construction - Down 12 work-related fatalities from 2015.

• Transportation and warehousing - Down 8 work-related fatalities.

• Mining - Down 6 work-related fatalities.

• Administrative and waste services - Down 3 work-related fatalities.

“Any loss of life resulting from a workplace incident is one too many; however, we are encouraged to see fewer such incidences taking place in Louisiana,” said Ava Dejoie, Executive Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “Our agency is fully committed to assisting businesses in upholding safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of all employees remains paramount.”

About the LWC Office of Workers’ Compensation Administration

LWC’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Administration (OWCA) collects data about workplace fatalities in partnership with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additional state and national data is available at the BLS website, www.bls.gov/iif. The office continues to provide information and support for workplace safety improvements, especially to industries where fatalities and injuries are more common. OWCA administers free OSHA consultations to employers providing valuable information on training, education and technical assistance at no cost.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.