Air Supply to perform at the Golden Nugget

Australian duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock - better known as Air Supply - will perform at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

Their 1980 single “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world with their second single, “All Out of Love,” moving up the charts even more quickly. Other favorite hits from Air Supply include “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “Even The Nights Are Better.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, with prices starting at $25, available online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with extended hours on concert days. Tickets purchased online may be picked up from the Golden Nugget Box Office on the day of the show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.

