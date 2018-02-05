Scholarship set up in memory of Lake Charles preservationist

Northwestern State University is establishing a scholarship in memory of a Lake Charles woman.

The Louisiana Creole Heritage Center at Northwestern is naming a scholarship after Mavis Cade Raggio because of her passion for historical preservation.

Raggio graduated from Northwestern where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and the Purple Jackets. She was an active member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, serving on the committee which established the Lake Charles Symphony in 1956. Raggio was president of the Junior League and chaired the committee which established the Imperial Calcasieu Historical Museum.

Raggio was president of the Southwest Louisiana Historical Association, a board member of the Louisiana Preservation Alliance and Downtown Preservation Authority. Raggio served as a historic preservation consultant during the restoration of the Calcasieu Parish Court House, the 1911 Lake Charles City Hall and Central School.

Raggio received the Chamber/Southwest Civic Service Award in 1988. The next year she was presented with the Louisiana Preservation Alliance Preservation Award. Raggio received the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Community Service Award and the Women in American History Project Award.

Dr. Raymond Lemée of Vernon, Texas, is also being honored with a scholarship in his name.

For more information on the scholarship, contact the Creole Heritage Center at (318) 357-6685.

