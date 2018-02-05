Lake Charles Memorial takes first steps towards becoming level III trauma center

A renovation and expansion project has been underway at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for three years to make the facility a level III trauma center.

The renovations were completed and the expanded E.R. opened Monday.

The hospital has added 40 beds and is double the size of the previous emergency room. Digital x-ray technology, a CT, treatment areas for critical care, mental health, and non-critical emergencies, plus 6 trauma bays for the developing trauma program.

Memorial has been designated by the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) as having a Trauma Program, which is the 18-month groundwork for becoming the Level III Certified Trauma Center for Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.