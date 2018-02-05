Work begins Tuesday on Entergy's electric upgrades in Jeff Davis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Work begins Tuesday on Entergy's electric upgrades in Jeff Davis Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
Entergy Louisiana is slated to begin construction Tuesday, Feb. 6, on its $100 million technological upgrade to its electric power transmission grid in Jefferson Davis Parish. Entergy says the project will enhance reliability, increase transmission capacity, and help ensure the availability of affordable power.

"This project represents Entergy Louisiana's ongoing commitment to providing reliable, affordable electricity to our customers while helping grow our state's economy," said Chip Arnould, senior region manager of customer service for Entergy Louisiana.

First announced in December, the upgrade will cover approximately 900 square miles. Both the new and rebuilt sections of line will use steel structures that can withstand winds of up to 140 miles per hour and employ reinforced high-voltage wire that will move power more reliably and efficiently, Entergy wrote in a news release sent to KPLC.

As a result of the work, residents should expect lane closures and possible traffic delays. The first work will begin along La. 395 between Grand Marais Road and Doise Road. The project will conclude by February 2020.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved

