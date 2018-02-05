Five arrested for cockfighting in Jeff Davis Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Five arrested for cockfighting in Jeff Davis Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Timmy Paul Touchet, left, and Scptty Comeaux. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Timmy Paul Touchet, left, and Scptty Comeaux. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
Chad Louis Miller, left, and Danny F. Gudry. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Chad Louis Miller, left, and Danny F. Gudry. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
Troy Anthony Lavergne (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office) Troy Anthony Lavergne (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Five Jennings men were arrested Saturday, Feb. 3, after authorities received complaints of cockfighting. 

When Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff deputies responded to the address they observed loud noises coming from the barn on the property. 

When they approached the barn to speak to the resident of the home, they discovered a cockfight in progress inside, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. 

Deputies stopped the fighting and apprehended the men involved. 

Scotty Comeaux, 50, Timmy Paul Touchet, 48, Troy Lavergne, 43, Danny F. Guidry, 45, and Chad Miller, 45, were all charged with animal cruelty and have a bond of $2,000. All five men were later released Sunday night on bond.

“There were also a large number of vehicles parked in the yard,” said Ivey. “When they approached the barn to speak to the resident of the home, they discovered a cockfight in progress inside.

“Apparently, this isn’t the first time fights were held at this location,” continued Ivey. “Deputies discovered a well-established chicken fighting ring inside the barn.”

