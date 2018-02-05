Sheriff's Office IDs driver killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Iowa

An 18-wheeler driver was killed this morning when his rig rolled over and caught fire Monday morning on Hecker Road, near the intersection of Lalanne Road.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 a.m.

Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said that initial reports are that the 18-wheeler went off the roadway in a curve, which caused it to roll over. The driver, James E. Johosky, 59, of Welsh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.

