One dead, one airlifted with serious injuries in accident on I-10 west of Jennings

One person is dead and another person was airlifted with serious injuries from the scene of an accident on I-10 west of Jennings.

A GMC pickup pulling a horse trailer collided with a Ford F-250, according to Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

The GMC was traveling the wrong way on I-10, heading east in the westbound lanes of travel, when the GMC struck the Ford head-on. The crash caused a propane tank in the bed of the GMC to ignite, resulting in a fire.

