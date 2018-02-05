King cake orders flood Louisiana bakeries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

King cake orders flood Louisiana bakeries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With Mardi Gras season underway, one of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is flooding shelves again.

Bakeries around Louisiana see increased orders because of the return of the king cake.

One of Lake Charles’ most visited bakeries, Nelson’s Donuts, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has plenty of practice handling the busy Mardi Gras season.

Nelson’s Donuts has been selling donuts and other desserts since 1968.

One of their busiest times of the year is Mardi Gras season because of the popularity of their king cakes.

Nelson Rodgers, the owner and founder of Nelson’s Donuts, knows the orders are about to start flying in this week.

“As the season goes on before Mardi Gras, it picks up. We start off with one cake the first day maybe, and later on, we’re doing a hundred king cakes a day,” said Rodgers.

Whether you’re a Mardi Gras first-timer, or a seasoned veteran a traditional king cake is a must-have dessert.

