Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 4, 2018

Alexis Ann Williams, 23, Lake Charles: Careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $1,000

Delron Jerome Gordon, 48, Westlake: Possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice. 

Jeremy Brandon Fountain, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Daniel Ross Million, 32, Lake Charles: Reckless operation, operating while intoxicated, evidence of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,100

 Stuart Anthony Thibodeaux, 58, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance, probation violation. 

Leopoldo Ortiz, 27, Weslaco, TX: Unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple criminal damage. 

Candice Glennell Dean, 33, Lake Charles: Prohibition violation. 

Thomas Russell Allyn, 39, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace. Bond: $2,700

Dwayne Anthony Thibodeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.


