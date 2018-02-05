Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 2, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 2, 2018

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Mark Weston Batchelor, 57, Lake Charles: Battery.

Phillip Dean Owens, 45, Port Arthur, TX: Instate detainer.

April Renee Holt, 37, Sulphur: Sale of drugs without a prescription, possession of drugs.

Elsie M. Johnson Thomas, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, first-offense possession of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.

Amberly Sanders Bonin, 29, Lake Arthur: First-offense possession of marijuana , possession of drugs, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, contraband. Bond: $3,200.

Wilton Joseph Sylvester, 65, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, resisting an officer. Bond: $2,000.

Steven Wayne Sturlese, 25, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, resisting an officer, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Adam Randall Parker, 37, Dequincy: Possession of drugs.

David Wayne Wilkinson, 26, Dequincy: No motor vehicle insurance, vehicle not registered, switched license plates, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs.

Terrance Lynn Simpson, 33, Lake Charles: Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of drugs; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance; drug paraphernalia; first-offense possession of marijuana; possession with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce drugs; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; unlawful use or possession of body armor.

Mekayla Shanice Russell, 25, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

Philip Anthony Viator, Broussard: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Bond: $25,000.

Kathryn L. Hopkins, 24, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.

Jarrod Trenton Owen, 37, Ragley: Contraband; possession of drugs; instate detainer; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute; drug paraphernalia; keeping a disorderly place; obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Carli Gena Hendricks, 26, Oakdale: Direct contempt of court.

Travis Paul Chouest, 42, Coushatta: Direct contempt of court.

Cass Edward Pitre, 27, Ragley: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.

Brandon Elvin Perkins, 33, Starks: Theft, criminal trespass, possession of drugs.

Robert Christopher Miller, 28, Westlake: Soliciting for prostitutes, trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Reid Damian, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with intent to produce, distribute, or manufacture. Bond: $15,000.

Mikala Lynn Sturek, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Lea Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Matthew James Langel, 46, Bella Vista, AR: Resisting a police office, theft.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

