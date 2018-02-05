Southwest Louisiana booking report: Feb. 3, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jodi Lynn Chester, 44, DeRidder: Switched license plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of drugs, vehicle not registered, no motor vehicle insurance, direct contempt of court, issuing worthless checks.

Todd Duvall Wilkinson, 40, Vidor, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Ronald Paul Benoit, 48, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Demond James Landry, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, direct contempt of court.

Tyler Brown, 21, Opelousas: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.

Amber Ardoin, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, three counts of prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Benson Collins, 32, Sulphur: possession of synthetic marijuana, two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jackie Picou, 48, Lake Charles: Three counts of parole violation.

Jeffery Perry, 22, Welsh: Possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number.

Daius Taylor, 19, Welsh: Simple criminal damage to property less than $500, simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jeremy Shuff, 34, Lake Charles: Four counts of possession of controlled dangerous, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Robert Doty, 29, Sulphur: Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of simple battery.

James Lafleur, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, when lighted lamps are required, operating vehicles while license is suspended, probation detainer.

Morgan Guillory, 19, Elton: Instate detainer.

Christopher Jones, 30, Sulphur: Communicating of false information of planned arson, terrorizing.

Byran Sias, 40, Rayne: Inciting prostitution, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule, trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of minor, indecent behavior with juveniles.

