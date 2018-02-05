Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications open - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications open

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Phone lines are now open for Calcasieu Parish residents who need financial assistance for utilities.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) helps with electricity and gas bills. Applications are first-come, first-served and residents must have an appointment with a representative to apply.

LiHEAP is based on income, with priority given to residents over 60 years old, households with children under five, and residents with disabilities.

Nearly 8,200 people benefited from the financial assistance in 2016-2017.

Starting Monday, February 5, residents can call 337-721-4033 from 7:00 A.M.- 7:00 P.M. to schedule appointments.

The appointments will be given in the following communities on these specified days and times:

Lake Charles
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday – Thursday

DeQuincy
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
First and third Tuesdays of each month

Vinton
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Second Tuesday of each month

Starks
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Second Thursday of each month

Sulphur
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
First and third Thursdays of each month

Westlake
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Third Monday of each month

Iowa
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Fourth Thursday of each month

Bell City
9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
First Monday of each month

