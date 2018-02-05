St. Louis Wrestling wins first in 2018 James Southwest Shootout

Sulphur, LA - St. Louis Catholic Wrestling Team won first place in the 2018 Jesse James Southwest Shootout held Saturday at Sulphur High School’s Freshman Campus. The Saints Wrestling Team final score was 175.5 points with 23 wins by fall. Of the 16 registered wrestlers, 7 wrestlers earned first place awards 4 earned second place awards and 1 third place award. This is the third tournament of the 2017-18 the team has won overall honors.

· First place-106 lbs Cameron Witherwax, 138 lbs John-Patrick Broussard, 145 lbs Adam Verrett, 152 lbs John Reina, 170 lbs William Gage, 182 lbs Wesley Maze, 195 lbs William Jicks

· Second Place-132 lbs Noah Berryhill, 170 lbs Stephen Taylor, 195 lbs Kyle Guidry, 220 lbs Nickolas Sullivan

· Third Place-170 lbs Joseph Belcher

The Saints will be conclude their season at the 2018 LHSAA State Championship at the Century Link Center in Bossier City, LA on February 16-17, 2018.

