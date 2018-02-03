Sulphur holds king cake taste off despite weather

Stormy weather caused Sulphur to postpone their Mardi Gras parades, but the King Cake Taste Off carried on.

Professionals and amateurs created their own king cakes and offered samples for residents to try.

There were croissant king cakes, cream cheese king cakes, and even king cake snow cones.

Awards were handed out for the following:

Best Amateur/Individual Entry-Kelsey San Martin

Best Non-filled "Classic" King Cake- Kelsey San Martin

Best Decorated King Cake- Kelsey San Martin

Best Creative King Cake- Soleil Cafe

Best Filled King Cake - Amber's Cakes and Creations

