Jones Leads Cowgirls With Double-Double In 60-44 Win At Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES—Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones recorded her second career double-double here Saturday by leading all players with 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 60-44 McNeese win over Northwestern State. The victory is the second win over Northwestern State (7-15, 2-9 SLC) this season that improved McNeese to 10-11 overall and 6-4 in the SLC. The win also gave McNeese a 5-1 conference road record.



“I loved our defensive intensity today, that’s what set the tone,” Cryer said. “We came back and rebounded well today after two games where I felt we didn’t rebound well. Bre (Bre’Ashlee Jones) played fantastic today and I’m really proud of her effort but we continue to win these games with a total team effort. There is no question the game was won on the defensive end. We are figuring things out right now and what better time to do that. This was a big win for us.” said Cryer.



Jones was joined in double figure scoring by Caitlin Davis and Dede Sheppard who both ended with 11 points. Senior Mercedes Rogers ended the game with a 14 rebounds, one shy of tying her career high and moved into fifth place in McNeese career rebounds ahead of Kim Turner. Rogers now has 639 career rebounds.



McNeese dominated the glass by outrebounding Northwestern State 45-32 and 18-7 on the offensive side alone. The Cowgirls also scored 28 of their points in the paint and scored 18 off of 18 Lady Demon turnovers.



Both teams started off hot from the field but then things cooled down a little. The lead switched hands eight times in the half and consisted of six ties. The Cowgirls opened the game with a 5-0 lead but Northwestern State ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to hold a slim 18-16 lead despite the Cowgirls making 4 of 7 from behind the arc.



McNeese outscored the Lady Demons 13-7 in the second quarter and ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to hold a 29-25 halftime lead. With the game tied at 25 all with 2:40 left in the second quarter, Davis scored on a layup and Jones hit a jumper with 18 seconds left to give the Cowgirls the four point lead heading into the locker room.



The Cowgirls also outscored NW State 17-9 in the third quarter and held its first double digit lead (40-30) following two free throws by Regan Bolton with 228 left in the quarter.



McNeese would end the game by outscoring Northwestern State 14-10 in the final quarter and held a double digit lead for most of the quarter. McNeese outscored Northwestern State 44-26 in the final three quarters and held them to less than 10 points in each of the second and third quarters.



Jocelyn Scott led the Lady Demons with 13 points and Jasmyn Johnson added 10 while Gabby Bell led with six rebounds.

McNeese will travel to Stephen F. Austin next Wednesday for its final road game in the last six games played.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.