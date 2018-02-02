BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Janie Williams

February isn't just the month for love and Mardi Gras, it's also Black History Month, and every Friday KPLC plans to honor some of the lake area's very own.

For close to 45 years Janie Williams has been teaching throughout the city of Lake Charles, but she's spent the last ten years teaching music at LaGrange High School.

Janie Williams plays no games when it comes to music.

It was at the early age of six that Janie learned to play the piano.

Her love for music blossomed into teaching students her craft at LaGrange High School.

"I can see where they've come from when they first get with me, and then by the time they become seniors I see how well they've improved," said Williams. "It just makes me feel good."

Students like Mila Bradley can attest to that.

"I never knew that because of her I would be doing all these amazing things," said Bradley.

Because she and others agree that Janie has changed their lives.

"She is my inspiration, and I see her teaching and being patient and that inspires me to go out and teach somebody something," said Bradley.

"She means everything to me," said student Jatylyn Bowers. "She just doesn't teach us music, she teaches us life skills, and how to survive in this world."

For a decade now, Janie has been sharing her gift with students that come through the halls of LaGrange High School.

And when it comes to stopping, Janie says she'll know when its time.

Luckily for her students, that time isn't here just yet.

