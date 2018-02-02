Dugas sentenced for driving drunk and killing one man, injuring wife

It was a tragic drunk driving crash that left a man dead, his wife severely injured and a family devastated. The man responsible, Michael Lane Dugas, received his sentence today.

The widow of Vance Charles says it provides some closure:

They were high school sweethearts who went their separate ways, but when Charles' first wife died, he and Marcella reunited and married.

They had been at a family gathering in October 4, 2015, and were driving home when Michael Lane Dugas, who prosecutors say was driving 98 miles an hour on North Perkins Ferry Road, crashed into them.

"I heard an explosion and the explosion was so loud and sent us airborne. According to witnesses, they said we flipped and the truck flipped several times before it dropped on the driver's side of my husband," said Marcella Charles.

She was devastated to learn the love of her life was killed by a drunk driver.

"You leave a family in grief, that has gripped my heart so tight til it squeezed the life out of it," she said.

And she suffered severe injuries that have caused lingering problems and even complicated her battle with lung cancer.

"The pain was so severe internally and I didn't know what was happening," said Charles.

In sentencing Dugas, Judge Sharon Wilson did consider his outstanding military career.

She sentenced Dugas to 18 years in prison, suspending all but seven years, which he will serve. She also gave him three years supervised probation and imposed various restrictions: He must refrain from criminal conduct, pay probation fees, pay restitution for Marcella Charles' out-of-pocket medical costs.

Wilson also recommended substance abuse treatment be made available for Dugas and, once he is released, he is prohibited from operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. The judge also ordered him to participate in a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) panel each year, once he's released, for the years while he's on probation.

"I thought the judge was fair and I thought that she did everything that was required of her," said Charles.

Dugas apologized to the family and asked for forgiveness. Forgiving him, she admits, is a work in progress.

"It's been two years, three months, 29 days I've been praying for God to work in me to grant forgiveness," she said.

Dugas blood alcohol level was .2, nearly three times the legal limit, which is .08.

"If you have to drink get a designated driver. I miss him because now I have to go through life trying to decide what to do next."

Besides Charles' wife Marcella, his two daughters and brother tearfully told the court his death has created a huge void in their lives which are forever changed.

Attorney Shane Hinch represents Dugas. He said in a statement, “The heart of both myself and my client go out to the family of Mr. Charles. I believe the sentence handed down by Judge Wilson was appropriate and fair given the facts of this case. Mr. Dugas is a first offender and has honorably served his country in the United States Army.”

