Police: Four arrested following shootout through streets of Lake Charles

By McKenzie Ball, Producer
Terry Shepherd (Source: CCC)
(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Jason Sellers (Source: CCC)
Raymond Oak (Source: CCC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police have arrested four people on multiple drug, weapons, and robbery charges.

Thursday, Feb. 1, police were called to 10th Street and 2nd Avenue for a weapons complaint and reports of shots fired. Witnessed reported a subject driving a black BMW looked to be chasing a gold Mercedes-Benz, occupied by three people. They also said they heard shots fired during the chase.

Officers spotted the Mercedes speeding and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver led police on a short pursuit. The chase ended when the Mercedes struck a tree.

Police located the three occupants, as well as the driver of the BMW at a separate location.

Officers say all four individuals were involved in a narcotics transaction when weapons were produced and shots were fired.

A substantial amount of narcotics and two handguns were recovered from the scene.

Three were booked on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal possession of stolen firearm.

  • Jason Sellers - Bond $270,000
  • Terry Shepherd - Bond $270,000
  • Raymond Oak - Bond $270,000

The other suspect was booked on a charge of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.

  • Monaisha Minix B/M - Bond $5,000

