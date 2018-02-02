Human trafficking investigation in Sulphur results in five arres - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Human trafficking investigation in Sulphur results in five arrests

By KPLC Digital Staff
Robert Miller, left, and Bryan Sias are both charged with solicitation for prostitution, human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. (Source: Sulphur Police) Robert Miller, left, and Bryan Sias are both charged with solicitation for prostitution, human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. (Source: Sulphur Police)
Douglas Lynch, left, and Terry Stevens are both charged with solicitation for prostitution. Stevens is also charged with human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. (SPD) Douglas Lynch, left, and Terry Stevens are both charged with solicitation for prostitution. Stevens is also charged with human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. (SPD)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A human trafficking investigation in Sulphur resulted in four solicitation and one drug arrest.

The investigation began on Jan. 31, after Sulphur police received several complaints of human trafficking at Sulphur motels, said Mel Estess, public information officer.

Undercover officers used “backpage.com” to identify people soliciting sexual favors with not only an adult female or, but a 16-year-old girl as well.

Four men were arrested on solicitation and one person was arrested on drug charges.

The joint investigation included Sulphur police, officers with the Louisiana Attorney General Office (LBI Cyber Crimes Unit) and Homeland Security Investigative Agents (HIS).

  • Robert Christopher Miller, 28, Westlake: Solicitation for prostitution, human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
  • Terry Stevens, 32, Lake Charles: Solicitation for prostitution, human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
  • Douglas Lynch, 51, Hollister, NC: Solicitation for prostitution.
  • Bryan Lavar Sias, 40, Rayne: Solicitation for prostitution, human trafficking of children for sexual purposes, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the investigation, a fifth arrest was made unrelated to human trafficking. Estess says Christopher Damian made contact on the same website but it was drug related.

  • Christopher Damian, 31, Lake Charles, Drug possession with intent to distribute.

Estess asked anyone with information concerning these crimes or any other criminal acts to call 337-527-4550.

