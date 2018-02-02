Lake Charles man accused of 'crimes against nature' in juvenile sex case

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office has arrested a Lake Charles man for having inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old female, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Dustin D. Hebert, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated crime against nature and first-degree rape.

When detectives interviewed the victim she confirmed that Hebert had raped her and touched her in a sexual manner on more than one occasion, Myers said. Hebert later confirmed to detectives that he had been sexually abusing the girl since she was 5 years old.

He is currently booked into the Calcasieu correctional center with a bond of $1 million.

Det. Jacob Dore and Det. Michelle Robinson are the lead investigators.

