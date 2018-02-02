Man pleads guilty to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, receives suspended sentence

A Lake Charles man initially charged with aggravated rape of a child has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile..

49-year-old Keith Buller admits to the sexual abuse starting in 1984 until 1993..

Judge Sharon Wilson sentenced Buller to 7 years, but it's suspended. That means he won't go to prison unless he gets in trouble again. Also, Buller will have to register as a sex offender for the next fifteen years.

