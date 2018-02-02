Man sentenced in connection with 2017 shooting at elementary sch - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Man sentenced in connection with 2017 shooting at elementary school, 2015 vehicular homicide

By KPLC Digital Staff
Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael Dugas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Moss Bluff man who killed someone while driving drunk and is the father of a child who brought a gun to school in a separate accident was sentenced Friday in both cases.

Michael Dugas pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury on Sept. 5 in connection with the October 2015 accident that claimed the life of 63-year-old Vance Charles.

In May 2017, Dugas' elementary age son brought a gun to Moss Bluff Elementary. The gun fell out of a backpack and accidentally fired when another student picked it up, striking a third child, Gage Meche. Meche was forced to undergo multiple surgeries. Dugas pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of negligent injuring and improper supervision of a minor in connection.

Authorities said Dugas gave the gun to his 17-year-old son for protection and allowed him to keep it unsecured. The 17-year-old shared a room with his brother, who was in first grade at the time. The gun hung in a mesh shoe organizer next to the younger boy's bed.

Dugas was sentenced to 18 years, with 11 years suspended, in the death of Charles and six months in the school shooting. The six months is to run consecutive.

Dugas struck Vance Charles as Charles traveled on North Perkins Ferry Road. Charles was traveling north when he pulled into a parking lot near Mohican Drive to turn around, Myers said. Charles backed onto North Perkins Ferry Road and began to travel south when Dugas struck him from behind. Another person was in the vehicle and had to be airlifted from the scene. Dugas must also pay restitution for the surviving victim's out-of-pocket medical costs.

