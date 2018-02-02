Today is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of women in the U.S.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement is a mission to help save women’s lives.

1 in 3 women have some form of cardiovascular disease, and about 90 percent of women in the U.S. have at least one risk factor.

The main risk factors are smoking, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and obesity.

Heart disease takes a woman’s life almost every minute, but research states that 80 percent of cardiac events in women are preventable through healthy diet and exercise.

A heart surgeon at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Gregory Lugo, says people often overlook the signs and symptoms.

“People tend to walk around thinking, ‘You know I’m just getting older, or I’m short of breath but maybe I’ve gained a few pounds.’ Well they’ve gained weight because they’ve gained fluid from a heart failure, and we’ve got to get that fixed,” said Lugo.

The whole month of February is “heart month,” so red can be worn on any day this month to help raise awareness.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.