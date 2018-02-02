SWLA Special Olympics athletes to head to USA Games in Seattle

Special Olympics has selected eight athletes, four unified partners, and six coaches from the Southwest area to attend the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington. (Source: KPLC)

The games will be held July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. To get there, though, Special Olympics Louisiana needs to raise $130,000 to send the entire delegation to the USA Games where it costs approximately $1,000 to send each attendee.



The Southwest (SW) Area Delegation includes:



SW Kirby Oertling Athletics Athlete

SW Carl White Athletics Coach

SW Crystal Duplechin Bowling Athlete

SW Gerren Brown Bowling Athlete

SW Kacie Comeaux Bowling Coach

SW Christine Pitre Bocce Athlete

SW Herbert Collins Bocce Athlete

SW Deonjoni Bernard Bocce Unified Partner

SW Hilda Trahan Bocce Coach

SW Nancie Wintz Golf Coach

SW Matthew DuBone Unified Basketball Athlete

SW Jacob Majors Unified Basketball Athlete

SW Brian Conner Unified Basketball Athlete

SW Abigail Massey Unified Basketball Unified Partner

SW Dallas Lott Unified Basketball Unified Partner

SW Hannah Cupit Unified Basketball Unified Partner

SW Roland White Unified Basketball Coach

SW Helen LeFevre Unified Basketball Coach



Overall, 65 athletes, 28 unified partners and 26 coaches from the entire state of Louisiana were chosen to attend.

For more information about the 2018 USA Games, or to donate, go to www.laso.org or contact us at 1-800-345-6644.



Special Olympics Louisiana is a state-wide organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Louisiana offers year-round programs for 14,880 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers.



There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics.



