SWLA Special Olympics athletes to head to USA Games in Seattle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Special Olympics athletes to head to USA Games in Seattle

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Special Olympics Louisiana has selected eight athletes, four unified partners, and six coaches from the Southwest Area to attend the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington.

The games will be held July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. To get there, though, Special Olympics Louisiana needs to raise $130,000 to send the entire delegation to the USA Games where it costs approximately $1,000 to send each attendee.

The Southwest (SW) Area Delegation includes:

SW Kirby Oertling Athletics Athlete
SW Carl White Athletics Coach
SW Crystal Duplechin Bowling Athlete
SW Gerren Brown Bowling Athlete
SW Kacie Comeaux Bowling Coach
SW Christine Pitre Bocce Athlete
SW Herbert Collins Bocce Athlete
SW Deonjoni Bernard Bocce Unified Partner
SW Hilda Trahan Bocce Coach
SW Nancie Wintz Golf Coach
SW Matthew DuBone Unified Basketball Athlete
SW Jacob Majors Unified Basketball Athlete
SW Brian Conner Unified Basketball Athlete
SW Abigail Massey Unified Basketball Unified Partner
SW Dallas Lott Unified Basketball Unified Partner
SW Hannah Cupit Unified Basketball Unified Partner
SW Roland White Unified Basketball Coach
SW Helen LeFevre Unified Basketball Coach

Overall, 65 athletes, 28 unified partners and 26 coaches from the entire state of Louisiana were chosen to attend.

For more information about the 2018 USA Games, or to donate, go to www.laso.org or contact us at 1-800-345-6644.

Special Olympics Louisiana is a state-wide organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Louisiana offers year-round programs for 14,880 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers.

There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics. 

