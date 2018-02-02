Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Feb. 1.

Donte Quamaine McZeal, 28, Lake Charles: Curfew at boat launching facilities, resisting an officer by refusal to i.D., resisting an officer, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Albert Zackary Jenkins, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Keron Mikel Bernard, 23, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, disturbing the peace.

Bryan James Richard, 31, Vinton: Prohibited acts, drugs paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ernest Paul Shaw, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $500.

Stephen Albert Sanders, 25, Lake Charles: battery f emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional, disturbing the peace.

Jessie James Siverand, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Marlon Jermaine Randolph, 42, Lake Charles: Parole violation,

Tarus Tyrell Gamble, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation violation.

Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 17, Iowa: Theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Virginia Hebert Mithell, 38, Sulphur: Forgery.

Justin Lee Dupont, 29, Jennings: Vehicular homicide, Parole violation.

Mark W. Paul. 62, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sec offender or child predator, unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender relative to a former.

Johnny Ray Soileau, 22, Iota: Probation detainer.

Ronald Ray Arceneaux, 30, Lake Charles:Domestic Abuse Battery.

Belsavier Rodriguez, 26, Vineland, NJ: Federal detainer.

Jason Dewayne Sellers, 41, Houston, TX: Two counts armed robbery.

Lora Ann Kroger, 48, Lake Charles: Simple Battery.

Allen Landry, 42, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Joshua Scott Thibodeaux, 37, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court.

