Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Feb. 1. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Feb. 1.

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(KPLC) -

Donte Quamaine McZeal, 28, Lake Charles: Curfew at boat launching facilities, resisting an officer by refusal to i.D., resisting an officer, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. 

Albert Zackary Jenkins, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Keron Mikel Bernard, 23, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, disturbing the peace. 

Bryan James Richard, 31, Vinton: Prohibited acts, drugs paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Ernest Paul Shaw, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $500.

Stephen Albert Sanders, 25, Lake Charles: battery f emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional, disturbing the peace. 

Jessie James Siverand, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Marlon Jermaine Randolph, 42, Lake Charles: Parole violation, 

Tarus Tyrell Gamble, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, probation violation. 

Amber Chaisson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 17, Iowa: Theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Virginia Hebert Mithell, 38, Sulphur: Forgery.

Justin Lee Dupont, 29, Jennings: Vehicular homicide, Parole violation. 

Mark W. Paul. 62, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sec offender or child predator, unlawful presence or contact of a sex offender relative to a former. 

Johnny Ray Soileau, 22, Iota: Probation detainer. 

Ronald Ray Arceneaux, 30, Lake Charles:Domestic Abuse Battery. 

Belsavier Rodriguez, 26, Vineland, NJ: Federal detainer. 

Jason Dewayne Sellers, 41, Houston, TX: Two counts armed robbery. 

Lora Ann Kroger, 48, Lake Charles: Simple Battery.

Allen Landry, 42, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Joshua Scott Thibodeaux, 37, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly