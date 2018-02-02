Cajun Special Forces to hold training for first responders

You may remember the group "Cajun Special Forces" that helped out during the historic flooding across South Louisiana in 2016 and during Harvey last year.

Kip Coltrin of the "Cajun Special Forces" will be holding training for first responders in case of natural disasters on Saturday, Feb. 3.

It will be Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Carlyss area.

The training will include topics like K-9 search training and nighttime searches.

Volunteers from other states are also coming in to help train.

