Candlelight vigil remembers young boy hit by a car last month

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A young boy hit by a vehicle last month on 5th Avenue has died. 

Thursday night family and friends came together to remember 13-year-old Winston Ramone McZeal Jr. with a candlelight vigil. 

As family and friends opened boxes and lit their candles. 

It's all to remember 13-year-old Winston Ramone McZeal Jr.

After being hit by a car in Lake Charles last month, McZeal fought hard but ultimately passed away early Thursday morning. 

 So gathered by the seawall his family and friends came together to honor his life. 

"He touched a lot of people's lives," said mother LeKisha McZeal. "He was that kind of person that had a good heart and didn't mind helping." 

As they protected the flames, they shared memories filled with laughter, and shed tears as they remind each other that tomorrow is never promised.

But as McZeal's family comes together, they know the pain of losing him is something they'll never forget. 

 "This happened January 8th, but the pain will forever be there," said cousin Laurasia Freeman. "It's something that's just not going to go away tomorrow.

The family is working on funeral arrangements for McZeal at this time. 

