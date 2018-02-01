Lake Charles native Josh Gray signs 10-day contract with the Suns

Josh Gray will get his first taste of NBA basketball as the Phoenix Suns will sign him to a 10-day contract, according to Arizona’s Sports' John Gambadoro.

The Lake Charles native was playing for Suns' G-League affiliate the NAZ Suns, where he averaged 17.9 points (42% from three), 6 assists, 4 rebounds, & 2.3 steals per game. In seven of his last 10 games, Gray scored 20-plus points.

The LSU alum's signing follows the injury to Isaiah Canaan Wednesday night. The Suns announced Canaan would miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left ankle.

Gray figures to serve as guard depth for Phoenix.

