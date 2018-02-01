Lake Charles art reception held Thursday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles art reception held Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
Local young artists were honored Thursday night at a reception. 

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and Calcasieu Parish School's Department of Fine Arts hosted the event. 

The reception at the Cultural Center was held to recognize select visual art students and displayed the art of 3 high school students, 2 middle school students, and 6 elementary school students.

Mayor Hunter praised their work and shared a story about his own artwork. He told the young artists that when he was third grade he was tasked with painting a brown pelican. He worked very hard on the piece and was proud to unveil it at school. Turns out all the students giggled because the pelican was green. That's how Hunter found out he was colorblind.

The honored students are as follows:

High school:

  • Keely Sweeton- Sulphur High Senior
  • Nikki Gray- Sam Houston High Senior
  • Mackenzie Patch- 11th grader at Barbe High 

Middle school:

  • Keith Sanchez- 8th grader at WW Lewis 
  • Brian Briggs- 8th grader at Moss Bluff Middle

Elementary school:

  • Daylin Braxton- 5th grader at  Pearl Watson 
  • Ben Warwick- 5th grader at Prien Lake
  • Mallory Durbin- 5th grader at Maplewood 
  • Layla Seal- 5th grader at St. John 
  • Ray Harris- 5th grader at Pearl Watson
  • Kelcie Broxson- 4th grader at EK Key

He called the young artists inspiring, "You are my heroes tonight."

