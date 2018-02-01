Food Trucks Invade is back this week for another free event bringing together local and visiting food trucks at Crying Eagle Brewing. (Source: KPLC)

Sounds weird to say, but some of the best meals are served on wheels.

Don't let the look fool you. Food trucks often deliver restaurant quality eats.

Six Lake Area food truck owners took part in a food truck invasion at a local brewery Thursday evening.

It gave folks a chance to sample some delicious food and an opportunity for the food truck operators to show off their menus.

The food and fun turning into an annual event. This is the third year for the food truck invasion in Lake Charles.

