Two refineries affected by power failure - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two refineries affected by power failure

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two refineries were affected by a power outage in the area of La. 108 Thursday, local officials said.

Both Westlake Petrochem and Citgo were affected, although no protective action was necessary, said Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu OEP.

Citgo released the following statement:

Today, Feb. 1, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery experienced a power failure due to the loss of power from an Entergy substation. Power was restored by 12:32 p.m. and units are being restarted following all safety and operational procedures over the next 12-24 hours. Plans and safety systems, according to procedures, were followed to secure the units and maintain safe operations in response to the loss of power. The loss of power resulted in some flaring. Offsite monitoring indicates no environmental impact to our neighboring community. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified. A notification through the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) System was made as well.

