Fashion Week Lake Charles presents “Fashion After Dark”

A new runway series will lead into Fashion Week Lake Charles this year, showcasing area designers.

The monthly fashion presentations - Fashion After Dark - starts Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m at Delano Wine Bar.

The first Fashion After Dark, “Unmasked,” includes a runway show by designer, Jeta McCreary. It is a masquerade event that will feature couture fashion and craft cocktails.

“FWLC will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF), which is the leading global organization funding research for Type 1 diabetes (T1D). T1D is an autoimmune disease that can suddenly strike both children and adults and has no bearing on diet or lifestyle; there is no cure. FWLC and JDRF would like a world without Type 1 Diabetes, and this event will further the goal to turn ‘type one into type none’,” said Branden.

FWLC is calling on area designers, models, boutiques, vendors, photographers, production specialists and volunteers who are interested in contributing to the area’s annual event

Fashion Week Lake Charles is set for April 19-22, at the Isle of Capri Casino.

