Cold weather affecting crawfish industry

In the last few months, Louisiana has had two snow days and several days of below-freezing temperatures.

A number of businesses were impacted, but most notably, those who sell crawfish.

Kevin Savoie, with the LSU Ag Center, said you might not be able to get as much as in year's past.

"Sales are going to be a little bit delayed just because production is behind due to all the cold weather," Savoie said. "Crawfish are cold-blooded animals and when we get water temperatures below 60 degrees they just don't move much."

"We've just had so many consecutive days and weeks of fronts that just follow each other four and five days apart."

It's making things tough for people like Cyril Prejean, manager of Cody's Crawfish in Sulphur, who said there have been days they've had to close due to the freezing weather.

"The way this weather is going back and forth we can't get a steady catch," Prejean said. "Our catch is one-third to maybe half compared to this time last year and we just can't get enough right now."

Which is already affecting how much you pay.

"What we could see is a supply and demand thing where low supply is going to drive the prices up," Savoie said. "And we're already seeing some of that."

Both Prejean and Savoie said it will take sunshine and warmer water to get the crawfish out of hibernation.

"We need those warm days when the water temperatures can get up in the mid 60s for several days in a row, then they'll really become active and start coming to traps and production will pick up," Savoie said.

Prejean said he remains optimistic.

"We're still going to rock and roll," Prejean said. "This weather hurt us a little bit but I think we're still going to have a good season all in all."

The crawfish industry in Louisiana grosses more than $300 million annually and employs just over 7,000 people.

