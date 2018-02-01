CPSO looking for shoplifting suspects

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says its detectives received a complaint in reference to a shoplifting that occurred on December 17 at a grocery store located on Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

Upon further investigation detectives obtained surveillance footage of a man and a woman stealing approximately 19 bottles of perfume and cologne from a display case at the store, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Myers is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects seen in the photographs. Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspects is asked to call CPSO lead Det. Austin Peloquin at 491-7924.

