Ragley woman pleads guilty to collecting $75,000 in benefits meant for deceased mother-in-law

By KPLC Digital Staff
A Ragley woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $75,000 of her deceased mother-in-law's VA benefits, according to U.S. attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. 

Vanneta Hudspeth, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds. 

Hudspeth continued to receive her dead mother-in-laws Veterans Affairs benefits from March 2010 to June 2015 that she was not entitled to. She also made false statements on the mail-in questionnaire in 2014 saying that her mother-in-law was still living.  

Hudspeth collected approximately $75,477.90 in VA benefits after her mother-in-law's death in 2010. 

Hudspeth faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Her sentencing is set for April 17.

Veterans Affairs-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moore is prosecuting the case.

