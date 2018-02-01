Beaumont man sentenced after kidnapping two children in Sulphur

A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for kidnapping two girls in Sulphur after stealing a truck they were seated in, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Henry Dwight Moore, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey on one count of kidnapping.

According to his guilty plea, on Dec. 13, 2015, Moore drove a black truck into a Lowe’s parking lot, where he stole a customer’s purse who had walked away from it to return a shopping cart, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After seeing Moore take the purse, a bystander jumped into the back of Moore’s truck as he drove away.

The truck’s engine died, and that's when the bystander attempted to confront Moore - but Moore got the engine started again and sped off, leaving the bystander in the truck bed.

Eventually, the bystander pleaded to be let out of the back of the truck. Moore stopped and allowed the bystander to leave, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moore continued westbound on I-10 in the rain. He lost control and struck the side of a Toyota Tundra truck.

After the accident, Moore’s truck died again, and he and the Tundra pulled over to the side of the road.

After the Tundra owner exited the truck and walked to the passenger side to inspect the damage, Moore jumped into the driver’s seat of the Tundra and drove off - and inside the Tundra were the owner’s daughters, ages 5 and 7.

Moore told the girls he was going to drop them off at a police station, but he didn’t, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He abandoned the car and the girls on the side of the road after reaching Orange, Texas. One of the girls located her father’s cell phone and was able to reach help.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.