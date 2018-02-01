Jennings man sentenced for posting revenge porn

A Jennings man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for posting nude photos online and threatening to post more photos of a female victim.

Christopher Redeaux, 21, of Jennings, La., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey for one count of interstate transmission of an extortionate communication. He was also sentenced to one year of supervised release.

According to the Oct. 11, 2017, guilty plea, Redeaux obtained nude pictures of a woman and threatened to publish them on the internet if the woman did not provide more photos. Redeaux posted some of the photos to Facebook using a fictitious account and sent a friend request to the victim and her friends. Redeaux harassed the victim through an online account and telephone calls.

The victim filed a complaint with McNeese State University Police on December 2, 2015, and Redeaux was arrested on several state charges including cyberstalking, sexual battery and cyberbullying. Redeaux’s cell phone was searched and a folder containing the nude photos of the victim were found.

The FBI, McNeese State University Police and the Greater Houston Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamilla A. Bynog and T. Forrest Phillips prosecuted the case.

