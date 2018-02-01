Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend

The 79 annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway today at Burton Coliseum.

Showing livestock has been a custom in Southwest Louisiana for a long time, and for some like Alyson Fontenot, it’s family tradition.

“My family has been breeding cattle for about four generations now, so I was kind of born into it. And then I had older brothers and sisters, so I always watched them in the barn, showing cattle, so when I finally turned eight I was excited to be able to start showing my own cattle,” said Fontenot.

The rodeos each night will feature some of the best professionals from around the country.

Rodeo announcer, Mike Mathis, says this is a must-see event.

“So you’re going to see the best rodeo you can find anywhere, world champions, they’re all here. Louisiana’s own Shane Hanchey, he’ll rope here tonight. And through the course of the week, the best of the best... so you’re going to have an opportunity to be a part of what we call the greatest show on dirt,” said Mathis.

There will be all kinds of animals shown, including steer, swine, goats, cattle, sheep and horses.

The show goes through Saturday night where another rodeo performance will cap off the event.

Tickets can be purchased on the Lake Charles Rodeo website, on ticketmaster.com, or at the Burton Coliseum box office.

